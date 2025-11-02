Implement CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Assurances To Amaravati Farmers, Says Pemmasani

VIJAYAWADA: Union minister of state for rural development and communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar emphasised that the assurances made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the farmers of the Amaravati capital region must be implemented without delay and that all pending issues should be resolved at the earliest.

Pemmasani held a review meeting on Sunday with AP CRDA commissioner K. Kannababu and joint commissioner Bhargava Tej at his camp office to discuss the concerns of Amaravati region farmers. The meeting followed the Chief Minister’s directive to conduct a detailed review of the issues affecting the capital region.

During the discussions, the Union Minister highlighted the need to prepare a comprehensive list of issues, including registration of plots, road widths, village boundaries, assignment land transfers, land acquisition, and layout development, to ensure a systematic resolution and provide relief to the farmers.

Pemmasani said he would soon convene a special review meeting with municipal administration and urban development minister P. Narayana and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar to identify permanent solutions to the farmers’ grievances.

He also instructed officials to submit reports on pending matters related to the establishment of Central government offices, employees’ quarters, Viswa Bharati Bhavan, and HUDCO projects in the Amaravati region. The Minister assured that he would personally take up these issues with the concerned authorities in New Delhi to expedite progress.