Implement All Welfare Programmes to Workers of Unorganized Sector: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to implement several welfare programmes for workers of unorganised sector. He said steps should be taken to distribute Rs 20,000 for delivery cases, Rs 40,000 for marriage, Rs 60,000 for natural death and Rs 20,000 for funeral expenses.

Reviewing on welfare of unorganized sector work force today, the Chief Minister stressed the need for skill upgradation of workers to avail employment opportunities both in the country and abroad. He said the data base of workers should be uploaded in Naipunyam portal.He said health insurance up to 2.5 lakh should be provided to workers under uni ersatz health scheme and if necessary health care should be provided through NTR Vaidya Seva Trust.

Minister for Labour Vasamsetti Subhas, Secretary MV Sheshagiri Babu and officials were present.