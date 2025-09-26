IMD Warns of Heavy Rains for AP Today

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area is likely over the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, setting the stage for heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

The low-pressure area is developing from a persistent upper-air cyclonic circulation. It is anticipated to intensify into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts by September 26. The depression is then very likely to make landfall across the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around the morning of September 27.

The IMD issued an orange alert for parts of the Prakasam, Palnadu, Guntur, NTR, West Godavari, and Eluru districts, which will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather agency also issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain in parts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Bapatla, Krishna, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Srikakulam districts.

On September 27, parts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Nandyal, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, West Godavari and Eluru districts will experience heavy rainfall, the IMD report said.

Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, NTR, Guntur and Palnadu districts) experienced light to moderate rains on Thursday.

Fishermen out at sea off the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts are advised to return to the coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts during Sep 26 and 27.