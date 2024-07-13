IMD warns of heavy rains and thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The IMD predicts heavy rains and thunderstorms across the state for the next five days.

Coastal Andhra (NCAP & Yanam): Expect isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning Saturday and Sunday with strong winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Scattered rain likely for the remaining days.

South Coastal Andhra (SCAP): Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for several places on Sunday. Rain will continue throughout the week.

Rayalaseema: Thunderstorms with lightning are possible in isolated areas for the next five days.Rainfall Update: Krishna district leads with 151 mm, followed by Guntur (142 mm) and Tenali (123 mm). Rayalaseema districts received the least rainfall.





