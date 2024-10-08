IMD Predicts Thunderstorms for AP

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati reported on Monday that the upper air cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh, has weakened. This circulation, previously located between 1.5 km to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards with height, is now less marked.

Additionally, a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea to Rayalaseema, crossing north Kerala and South Interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level, has also diminished in strength. Currently, lower tropospheric easterly and southeasterly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. In light of these conditions, the IMD forecasts isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until October 11. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period.