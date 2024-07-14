IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in AP for Five Days

Visakhapatnam: The weather office has sounded a warning for several regions in Andhra Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rains over the next five days.

The forecast covers north-coastal Andhra Pradesh, south-coastal AP and Rayalaseema. A cyclonic circulation was currently positioned over the Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha, IMD said on Sunday.

It said the cyclonic circulation, extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level, has begun tilting south-westwards with considerable height. This system has absorbed a previous circulation over the West Central Bay of Bengal, intensifying the weather conditions over the eastern coast.

The weather forecast from July 14 to July 18 outlines specific warnings for each day. On the first day, heavy to very heavy rains are anticipated at isolated locations in NCAP and SCAP. This is accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds, expected to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h, are also forecast for these regions.

Similar conditions are expected to persist on subsequent days, with Day 2 seeing a continuation of heavy rainfall in isolated spots within north coastal and south coastal AP, along with the ongoing thunderstorms and lightning.

Day 3 through 5 would pose risks of heavy rains in isolated places across north coastal AP, south coastal AP and Yanam, with thunderstorms and lightning threatening these regions as well as Rayalaseema.

The surface winds are anticipated to remain strong throughout, affecting all these areas.

The highest temperature recorded on Sunday was 33 degrees Celsius in Kadappa, followed by Ananthapur at 32°C, Kurnool and Nandyal at 30°C, and Visakhapatnam at 31°C. The lowest temperatures were in Bapatla, Gannavaram, Machilipatnam, Kakinada, and Tuni, all at 27 degrees C.