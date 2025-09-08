 Top
IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Andhra Till Sept 12

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
8 Sept 2025 2:12 PM IST

North and South Coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema likely to see downpours, lightning and strong winds as upper air circulation persists

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in North Coastal Andhra, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema till September 12 due to an upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

Amaravati: The IMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 8 to 12. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday, the department said.

Strong winds with speed of 30 to 40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP (South Coastal Andhra Pradesh) and Rayalaseema, the IMD said in a statement. These conditions are expected to persist until September 12.
Heavy rain is also predicted in parts of NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP on September 10, with similar weather expected in the same areas, including Rayalaseema, on September 11 and 12.
An upper air circulation is prevailing over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay off the South Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards, the department added.
( Source : PTI )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

