IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh Till Sept 27

Amaravati: The IMD on Sunday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 21 to 27. According to a statement from the India Meteorological Department, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on September 21 and 22, along with thunderstorms and lightning across the same regions.

Strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP, while Rayalaseema may witness winds of 30-40 kmph, the statement added.

Similar conditions are expected on September 23 and 24, with heavy rain forecast at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, and thundershowers across SCAP and Rayalaseema. On September 25, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam and SCAP, along with thunderstorms over all regions, including Rayalaseema.

The department further predicted heavy rain at isolated places across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on September 26 and 27. An upper air cyclonic circulation is currently prevailing over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar and south Bangladesh coasts, tilting southwards across the central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, the statement further said.