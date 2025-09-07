IMD Forecasts Rains For AP

Visakhapatnam: An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh between 3.1 and 5.8 km above sea level, said IMD, Amaravati in its daily bulletin on Saturday. The report said under the system, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the same area on September 7. On September 8 and 9, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, and strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the same areas. IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places likely over north and south coastal AP, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely over the same areas on September 10, 11, and 12. A low-pressure system is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal and join the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 13, and more rain is expected to follow in the subsequent days.



