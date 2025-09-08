IMD Forecasts More Rains for North Coastal AP, Yanam

Visakhapatnam: Lightning struck Munupurai village in S. Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district, injuring three persons on Sunday evening. In another incident, lightning killed 30 sheep in Kondagangupudi village in Vepada mandal of the same district.

According to reports, lightning struck an area adjacent to a house in Munupurai village, injuring C. Rudramma (50), her son Kannayya (30) and her 28-year-old daughter-in-law. They were rushed to the government hospital in S. Kota for treatment.

As per the IMD, there is a trough running from cyclonic circulation associated with depression over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh across Madhya Pradesh between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. In addition, there is a persistent upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

These two systems could lead to thunderstorms accompanied with lightning over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam till September 10. Likewise, strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, south coastal AP (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

The IMD report said on September 11, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the same areas.

Heavy rains will continue on September 12 and September 13, the report stated.

During the last 24 hours, Tuni received the highest rainfall of 3.8 cm, Kukunoor 3.7, Pathapatnam 2.6, Vepada 2.4, Mandasa 2.2, Kunavaram 2.4 and Parvathipuram 2.4 cm.