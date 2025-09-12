IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains For AP From Today

VISAKHAPATNAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains on Friday over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Rayalaseema commencing Friday.

The department pointed out that there is an upper air cyclonic circulation persisting on Thursday over south Odisha adjoining north CAP extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. A trough is running from sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to west central Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand, with cyclonic circulation over south Odisha adjoining north CAP at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of these systems, parts of Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts will experience heavy rainfall on Friday.

On Saturday, parts of Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, NTR, Eluru and West Godavari districts will experience heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely over CAP and Rayalaseema on September 14 and September15. Strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over CAP and Rayalaseema during the period.

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed parts of CAP as well as Rayalaseema region between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

As per the IMD, Guntur in CAP and Gudur (Kurnool district) recorded 10 cm of rainfall each, followed by 9 cm rain each in Kanekal, Uravakonda, Pamidi and Gooty in Anantapur district and Manthralayam in Kurnool, 8 cm rain each in Tiruvuru (NTR district), Gudur (Tirupati), Raptadu (Anantapur) and Rajampet (Annamayya), 7 cm rain each in Yelamanchili (Anakapalli), Sullurpeta (Tirupati), Guntakal (Anantapur), Dharmavaram (Sri Sathyasai), Nandyal, Owk, and Peapally in Nandyal district.

Many parts in Rayalaseema and few parts of the CAP recorded rainfall between 2 cm and 6 cm during the period.