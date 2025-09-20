IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In 6 Districts Of AP

VISAKHAPATNAM: North Coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience a fresh bout of rainfall as a new low-pressure area is expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal around September 25 and 26.

The trough from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast to the south Maharashtra coast across central Bay of Bengal, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and north interior Karnataka at 3.1 km above mean sea level remains active. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the northern Bay of Bengal around September 26.

Meteorologists said the system may trigger heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, and Anakapalle districts.

The southwest monsoon is active over the Rayalaseema region and normal over coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP) and Yanam. During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts.

According to the IMD, Royachoti in Annamayya district received the highest rainfall at 15 cm, followed by 10 cm in Vempalle (YSR Kadapa), 8 cm in Jammalamadugu (YSR Kadapa), 7 cm in Penagaluru (Annamayya), 6 cm each in Chinnamandem (Annamayya) and Proddatur (YSR Kadapa), and 5 cm each in Sambepalle and Gurramkonda (Annamayya), Sullurpeta (Tirupati), Podili and Konakanamitla (Prakasam), Parvathipuram (Parvathipuram Manyam), and Sattenapalle (Palnadu). Many parts of Rayalaseema and some areas of CAP received rainfall between 2 cm and 4 cm during this period.