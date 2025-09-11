IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Parts of AP from Sept 11 to 15

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to 15.

The Met department forecast heavy rain at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema for three days from Thursday to Saturday.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 11 to 15," said an official press release from the IMD.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely at isolated places over SCAP on September 11, 12 and 13, it said.

These windy conditions are expected to prevail until September 15 with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

The weather department also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for all five days during the forecast period.

According to the Met Department, an upper air cyclonic circulation is prevailing over South Odisha and adjoining north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, tilting southwards up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.