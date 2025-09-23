IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Coastal AP for Next 2 Days

Visakhapatnam: A low-pressure area formed over northeast Bay of Bengal on Monday (September 22) morning, which is likely to bring more rains to many parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said. The low pressure is likely to move west– northwestwards by Tuesday morning towards northwest Bay of Bengal.



Another fresh low-pressure area is likely over east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25 (Thursday), the IMD report said. Moving west-northwestwards, it is very likely to become a depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha- north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 26 (Friday). It is very likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27 (Saturday). The system may trigger heavy rainfall in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh from September 25.



Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on September 25 and September 26. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely over CAP and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over CAP and Yanam. Strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the period. The IMD forecast that parts of the NCAP and Yanam will experience heavy rainfall on September 23 and September 24. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely over entire coastal Andhra Pradesh (CAP), Yanam and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over CAP and over Rayalaseema during the period. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam.




