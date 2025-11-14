IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain for South Andhra, Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam: The IMD has forecast heavy rain over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for three days from November 17 to 19, with a low-pressure area expected to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on November 19.

Meanwhile, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, persisted on Wednesday, while lower-tropospheric northeasterly winds prevailed over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

In Alluri Sitharama Raju district, temperatures dipped sharply, forcing people indoors by afternoon. G. Madugula recorded the lowest temperature of 7.6°C, followed by Munchingput at 7.6°C, Dumbriguda at 9.4°C, Araku Valley at 10°C and Lambasingi at 12.2°C.