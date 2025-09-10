IMA-AP To Launch Certificate Course In Diabetology

Vijayawada: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh branch, in collaboration with the IMA College of General Practitioners (IMA-CGP) AP, is set to launch a one-year certificate course in diabetology, announced IMA-AP president Dr Garlapati Nandakishore and secretary Dr M. Subhash Chandra Bose in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The first batch will be limited to 50 participants. On the occasion, the course brochure was released.

The officials stated that the course, commencing in November, is aimed at benefitting rural practitioners as well as specialists from various disciplines. Since diabetes affects almost every organ in the human body, it is essential that all doctors, including specialists and general practitioners, are updated with the latest treatment protocols. This initiative will help doctors provide improved care to diabetic patients, they added.

For the course, president of IMA Piduguralla branch Dr Dhulipalla Bharat Kumar has been appointed convenor. The academic sessions will be conducted under the guidance of Prof. G. Eswar, past principal of Siddhartha Medical College and former head of the Department of General Medicine.

The event was attended by IMA CGP AP state secretary Dr M.V.V. Muralimohan, director of studies IMA CGP-AP Dr M. Parni Kumar, course chief faculty Prof. G. Eswar, course convenor Dr Dhulipalla Bharat Kumar, IMA-AP joint secretary Dr T. Seva Kumar, IMA Vijayawada branch president Dr Bodepudi Hanumayya, and several others.