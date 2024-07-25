Kurnool: A woman along with her children on Thursday brutally attacked a another woman over allegations of an illicit relationship with the former’s husband in Annamayya district. The victim was identified as Chinni alias Kondamma. Manohar, belonging to Sugali community, lives in N.Shikaripalem. He is known for deceiving people by selling fake gold.

Five months ago, Manohar left his wife Vijayalakshmi and children and eloped with Chinni alias Kondamma who also has a husband and children. Two days ago, Manohar returned to Shikaripalem with Chinni. He left her in a house and locked the door from outside. Upon learning of Manohar and Chinni’s return, Vijayalakshmi and her mother went to his house, broke open the lock. They dragged Chinni out, tied her to a tree, beat her with a broom, and attacked her with eggs.

When Manohar returned home, he took Chinni to Rayachoti Government Hospital for treatment and subsequently married her there. The incident went viral on social media. Following this, Veeraballi police visited the village, conducted an inquiry, and summoned Manohar and the attackers to the police station on Thursday morning.

Veeraballi sub inspector Chandramohan stated that a case had been registered against Vijayalakshmi and six others based on the complaint of the victim.