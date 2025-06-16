Illicit Affair: Man Held for Killing Married Woman in Kadiri

Anantapur: Kadiri police solved the case of a missing married woman, who was reportedly killed and buried by her lover, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Satya Sai district SP V. Rathna told media at Puttaparthi on Sunday that Saraswathi, 35, of Sadhuvandlapalli in Gandlapenta mandal, married Anjineyulu and the couple had two sons. After differences with her husband, Saraswathi returned to Talupula mandal headquarters 8 years ago and was living as a construction worker, along with her sons. She had developed an extra-marital affair with Sikindar of the same area. Though he was married, Sikindar continued the illicit affair with Saraswathi. Sikindar grew suspicious when he noticed Saraswathi speaking to others on the phone, and after a confrontation where he suspected her of having affair with someone else. He hatched a plan to eliminate her.

On April 22, while Saraswathi was alone at home—her two sons having left to attend a function in Kadiri—Sikindar entered the house and killed her by smothering her with a nylon rope. Then, he took the body to the Gandi Road on the outskirts of Talupula on his bike and buried it there and dumped stones on the spot near Jammigadda Vanka area.

Later, he continued to visit Saraswathi’s house and speak with her sons as if nothing had happened. As their mother was missing for more than a month, the elder son of Saraswathi complained to the Talupula police. The SP ordered a probe into the case by Puttaparthi DSP Vijayakumar. As a special police team was searching for him, Sikindar surrendered himself before the Talupula police. During the questioning, Sikindar confessed to murdering Saraswathi. Police seized the material used in the murder. Sikindar was sent to remand.