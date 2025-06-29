Illegal Use Of Stickers Triggers Action In Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A special enforcement drive to check unauthorised use of ‘Press’, ‘Police’, and ‘Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)’ stickers on private vehicles has been launched across Tirupati district. The initiative comes in response to growing concerns over misuse of such identification tags by individuals not officially associated with the respective departments, leading to security risks and attempts to evade routine checks.

Acting on instructions of superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju, the district police carried out drive across all sub-divisions. Officials stated that a significant number of cars and two-wheelers were found displaying these stickers without valid authorisation or supporting identity documents.



“These stickers, meant to denote official duty or affiliation, are being misused by individuals to gain special access or avoid scrutiny at checkpoints”, the SP said. During the drive, police identified 41 vehicles using fake ‘Press’ stickers, 54 with unauthorised ‘Police’ tags, and 31 carrying TTD-related stickers without any legitimate connection to the institution. All such stickers were removed on the spot.



The SP said that these violations were treated as first-time offences, and those involved were issued counselling. However, he warned that repeat offences would attract strict legal action, including seizure of vehicles under relevant provisions.



He emphasised that using departmental stickers without valid identification is a punishable offence. “Only those officially affiliated with the Press, Police, or TTD, and carrying proper identification, are permitted to use these stickers. Others found misusing them will face legal consequences”, he cautioned.



Sticker removals were carried out across the district. Tirupati and Chandragiri sub-divisions each recorded 35 cases, while the Tirupati Traffic sub-division reported 50 removals. Naidupeta accounted for 23 cases, followed by Srikalahasti with 7, Renigunta and Gudur with 5 each, and Puttur with 3.



The SP urged the public to refrain from using such stickers unlawfully, adding that routine checks will continue and any violations will be dealt with strictly. He further underlined that impersonating officials not only erodes public trust but also poses risks to law and order.