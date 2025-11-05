Illegal Tap Connections Detected in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan has ordered stringent action against officials — including work inspectors, assistant engineers (AEs), fitters, and ward amenities secretaries — after illegal drinking water tap connections were detected during inspections in several parts of the city.

He directed that show-cause notices be issued to the ward secretariat’s administrative secretary, revenue inspector, and revenue officers for failing to implement re-survey-based assessments.

As part of a sanitation and infrastructure review on Wednesday, the commissioner inspected apartment complexes in the RK Nagar and Children’s Park Road areas. He instructed the engineering department to ensure that all apartment owners install metered tap connections and pay their water taxes regularly.

The commissioner ordered that unauthorised connections be identified and regularised immediately, and emphasised that senior officials must monitor tax collection closely to prevent revenue loss.

During the inspection, he reviewed property assessments in Children’s Park, RK Nagar, and Pinakini Avenue under the 17/1 secretariat limits, expressing strong displeasure at discrepancies and official negligence.

Officials from the engineering, revenue, sanitation, and town planning departments, along with ward secretariat staff, took part in the inspection.