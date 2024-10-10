Illegal stocks of PDS rice discovered in Nallajerla

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar, discovered a large quantity of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice stored illegally in a godown belonging to Sri Venkata Sathya Rice Mill at Nallajerla in East Godavari district on Wednesday.



The minister inspected the godown, illuminating the bags of PDS rice marked with foreign company names using a torchlight.



Preliminary findings suggest that the substantial stock of PDS rice was being stored illegally for export to foreign countries.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a paddy purchase centre at Kanagaraj village in Kovvur mandal, East Godavari district, and was en route to Vijayawada when he decided to investigate the rice mill at Nallajerla.



