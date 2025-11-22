Illegal Quarrying Destroying Hills In Kakinada, Anakapalli Districts

KAKINADA: Illegal quarrying is destroying hills in the Prathipadu constituency of Kakinada district and areas on borders of the Anakapalli district. Despite protests from locals, illegal quarrying is continuing owing to influential politicians backing the illegal activity.

According to an estimate, nearly 6 lakh tonnes of laterite and other minerals have been extracted and transported over the past three and half years. Sources said vested interests manage to obtain a mining lease in a particular area. But their quarrying continues over a much larger area.

According to sources, nearly ₹200 crore worth materials have been hollowed out of hills over 70 acres without any permission from the mines and geology, panchayat, environment or forest departments.

An RTI activist, Mekala Krishna, of Kathipudi said an entire hill has been flattened and mining of another hill has started. He said following his complaints, officials of the regional vigilance squad conducted a survey of China Konda and Peda Konda areas. However, its report has not been disclosed so far.

Krishna pointed out that crores worth of revenue is being lost due to illegal mining in Vajrakutam, Kathipudi, Nellipudi, Konthangi, Sankhavaram, S. Jaggampeta, Annavaram, Mandapam and other villages.

Hundreds of heavy trucks can be seen transporting materials in Sankhavaram and Rowthulapudi mandals. Minerals illegally mined in Narsipatnam area also pass through these mandals. As a result, roads in the region are in a bad shape. Rising dust is polluting the atmosphere in various villages, leading to respiratory diseases and allergies, K. Ramu of S. Pydipala village said. He invited officials to visit the area and witness the illegal transportation of minerals and resultant pollution on their own.

People of the area say a public hearing had been held recently in the area over quarrying building material. Both YSRC and Telugu Desam leaders participated in the meeting. None of them raised any objection. People are requesting the state government to curb such illegal mining and save their health and lives.

There are complaints against Prathipadu MLA Varupula Satya Prabha that she is not justice to the people of her constituency when they complain against the air, dust and noise pollution, apart from bad roads.