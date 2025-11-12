Vizag Woman Who Went to Sell Kidney Dies During Surgery

Tirupati: A major illegal kidney transplant racket has been uncovered in Madanapalle, Annamayya district, following the death of a 29-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam during an unauthorised surgery at a private hospital. The case has exposed a network allegedly involving private doctors, government hospital officials, and middlemen who had been operating across several districts in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police sources, the incident took place at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital located in SBI Colony, Madanapalle. Investigators suspect that the hospital had been conducting kidney transplants secretly for a long time without obtaining necessary permissions.

The deceased woman was identified as Yamuna, wife of Suri Babu from Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam. She had reportedly agreed to donate one of her kidneys to a man named Ranjan Nayak from Goa, after being approached by brokers who promised her ₹8 lakh in return. The arrangement was allegedly facilitated by three individuals identified as Pelli Padma, Kakarla Satya, and Venkatesh of Visakhapatnam

Yamuna was brought to Madanapalle and admitted to Global Hospital for surgery on Sunday. During the operation, she is said to have suffered seizures, lost consciousness, and died on the operating table. Following her death, the hospital staff and brokers allegedly attempted to cover up the incident. They reportedly transported her body in an ambulance and called her husband, Suri Babu, to Tirupati under the pretext of completing the payment. Upon being informed of his wife’s death and instructed to remain silent, he refused and alerted the police.

Based on his complaint, Tirupati East Division Circle Inspector Srinivasulu detained the brokers and secured the body. The case was later transferred to Madanapalle Two Town Police Station, where Circle Inspector Raja Reddy took charge of the investigation.

The main suspects include Dr. Avinash and Dr. Shashwathi, who run Global Hospital, along with a middleman named Neeraj. Police believe they operated in coordination with government dialysis unit officials, Bala Rangadu of Madanapalle and Balaji Naik of Punganur, to identify wealthy kidney patients and arrange donors through brokers for payments. Both Dr. Avinash and Dr. Shashwathi have been taken into custody, along with the brokers and the hospital staff involved.

Sources revealed that Dr. Avinash is the son of Dr. Anjaneyulu, who serves as the District Coordinator of Hospital Services in Annamayya district. Investigators are examining whether his position helped the hospital carry out transplants illegally despite lacking authorisation.

Meanwhile, Yamuna’s parents, Sooramma and Narasinga Raju, arrived in Madanapalle on Tuesday night and lodged a formal complaint demanding strict action against all those responsible. Her body, initially taken to Tirupati, was shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case. Detailed information will be shared once the inquiry is complete”, said CI Raja Reddy.