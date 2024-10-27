Illegal firecracker manufacturing surges

Visakhapatnam: As Diwali approaches on October 31, police officials are grappling with a rise in illegal firecracker manufacturing units across north coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Vizianagaram district emerging as a particular hotspot. In the entire North Andhra Pradesh and Anakapalli districts, a total of 41 cases has been registered, till date.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Zindal, while having a conversation with Deccan Chronicle said that the police officials has registered 29 cases against illegal manufacturers this year till date, with 33 individuals accused and 123 persons bound over. He said we have seized firecrackers valued at Rs 6,74,069 and searches are being conducted against these illegal units.

The SP emphasized the importance of these actions, stating, “We have identified illegal manufacturers and are binding them over so that they do not supply firecrackers to people for the ensuing Diwali festival.”

In 2023 , there were 18 cases registered, with 25 accused and 112 individuals bound over, resulting in the seizure of firecrackers worth Rs 2,60,487. The previous year, 2022, saw a peak with 50 illegal units identified in Vizianagaram district, distributed across Vizianagaram division (26 units), Bobbili (17 units), and Cheepurupalli (7 units).

While Anakapalli is renowned for producing high-quality firecrackers that are popular in Visakhapatnam city, illegal manufacturing remains a serious concern. Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha confirms that 10 cases have been registered against illegal manufacturers and sellers in the area till date.

The situation varies across districts. Srikakulam has reported only two illegal units, with notices served to four accused, while also granting legitimate permits to 25 vendors. Visakhapatnam city, under Police Commissioner Sankha Brata Bagchi reports only one legal unit and has authorized stall setups in zones 1 and 2.

The most particular concern are the interior villages of Sabbavaram, Anakapalli mandal (rural), Devarapalli, Narsipatnam, Achutapuram, and Kasimkota mandals, where illegal manufacturing continues to flourish. Sabbavaram mandal has witnessed numerous accidents and fatalities.

The human cost of these illegal operations is staggering. Sources indicate approximately 60 lives have been lost due to explosions and fires in illegal units across north coastal Andhra Pradesh in the past four years. The deadliest incident occurred in Srikakulam in 2005, claiming 14 lives when a cracker storage shed exploded.

A retired fire official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that illegal manufacturers typically source raw materials from open market shops without proper verification, or sometimes purchase from licensed holders for resale at marginal profits. "These crackers are manufactured in makeshift sheds and thatched houses in isolated places, often employing workers at low wages with no safety oversight," the official explained.

The crackers produced in these regions are not only used during Diwali but also find their way into other celebrations, including Ganesh festival immersion, Dasara, weddings, and political rallies, highlighting the year-round nature of this dangerous illegal trade.