IIT Tirupati hosts Demo Day

Anantapur:Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) of the IIT Tirupati hosted a demo day on Monday showcasing its key translational R&D activities.

TIH CEO retired major general M. Rajendran explained the advancements made in translational research and technology, with focus on projects like GNSS technologies, remote sensing and precision agriculture.

TIH IIT Tirupati has funded 29 projects, including RF front-end GNSS, hyper spectral cameras, portable atomic clocks, quantum navigation, microwave spintronics, LiDAR photonics and underwater navigation.Project director Dr Roshan Srivastav coordinated the launch of several new ventures to revolutionise the geospatial sector.

DST secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar emphasised on the need for focusing translational R&D and suggested concentrating on deep tech development, rather than focusing on multiple projects with minimal funding.



The event featured guests including NM-ICPS mission director Dr. Ekta Kapoor, DST joint secretary Dhanalakshmi, GDPDC chairman Srikant Sastri IIT Tirupati director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana.