IIT Tirupati Celebrates 6th Convocation, 338 Graduate

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, celebrated its 6th convocation ceremony on Sunday at its campus in Yerpedu, Tirupati district. The event marked a significant milestone, with 338 students receiving their degrees.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder of Infosys, delivered the convocation address as the chief guest. The ceremony was presided over by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group and Chairperson of IIT Tirupati's Board of Governors.

The graduating class of 2024 included 210 B.Tech, 75 M.Tech, 28 M.Sc., 16 MPP, 3 M.S. (Research), and 5 Ph.D students, along with one diploma recipient. Anush Mangal was honoured with the President's Gold Medal for his outstanding academic performance among B. Tech graduates, while Sneha M.S. received the Governor’s prize for her all-round performance in both curricular and extracurricular activities.

In his report, Institute Director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana highlighted the institute's recent developments, including the completion of permanent campus and advancements in academic and research activities. He commended the graduates for attending the ceremony in person, despite traveling from various parts of India.

Sajjan Jindal congratulated the graduating students and emphasised key government initiatives such as the Jai Anusandhan (National Research Foundation Scheme) and the vision of Viksit Bharat. He stressed the importance of these programmes in driving cutting-edge research and development across various sectors and transforming India into a developed economy.

In his address, chief guest Gopalakrishnan shared five key capabilities that he believes will help graduates thrive in an uncertain world. These included embracing technology as a co-pilot, mastering adaptive problem-solving and systems thinking, leading with empathy and resilience, navigating with strong values, and being globally aware and socially responsible.