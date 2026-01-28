IIT Tirupati, Aadit Lab Tie up for High-Rise Fire Safety Research

TIRUPATI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chennai-based Aadit Fire Testing Laboratory to carry out research on fire safety in building structures, with a specific focus on high-rise constructions.

The collaboration comes amid rising concerns over fire safety in tall buildings due to rapid urbanisation. Under the MoU, Aadit Fire Testing Laboratory will serve as the partner laboratory for IIT Tirupati, providing access to its fire testing infrastructure and facilities. IIT Tirupati will contribute academic and technical expertise to study the behaviour of structural systems and materials, including steel and reinforced concrete, under fire conditions.

IIT Tirupati director K.N. Satyanarayana said the partnership aims to generate research outcomes that can be shared with the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors. He said the findings could contribute to improving building codes, material standards and fire-resilient design practices in the country.

Aadit Fire Testing Laboratory director P. Jothi Ramalingam Ponnusamy said fires in high-rise buildings often spread internally before external firefighting measures can be effective. He said the collaboration would focus on enhancing fire resistance at the design and construction stages to improve safety for occupants and property.