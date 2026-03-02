IIT, IISER Tirupati Partner With Dalhousie University For Global Innovation Campus

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dalhousie University, Canada, to jointly establish a Tirupati Tri-Institutional Global Innovation Campus aimed at strengthening India–Canada collaboration in research, innovation and advanced training.

The announcement was made in Mumbai during the Universities Canada Education Showcase, attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, as part of a Canadian academic and government delegation’s visit to India.

The initiative is envisioned as a collaborative and virtual innovation platform linking academic institutions and industry partners in both countries. It will focus on priority sectors including clean energy and electric mobility, digital and precision agriculture, health technologies and biomanufacturing, and digital systems and applied artificial intelligence.

IISER Tirupati director Prof. Santanu Bhattacharya said the partnership marked a significant step in Indo-Canadian cooperation in science and innovation, with an emphasis on translating research into industrial and societal applications.

IIT Tirupati director Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana said the collaboration would help align graduate education and research with emerging global industry requirements. Dalhousie University President and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kim Brooks said the initiative would connect talent, research ecosystems and industry networks in India and Canada to foster innovation-led growth.

The MoU also provides for structured innovation training, intellectual property and market-entry support, and industry-driven research challenges to promote commercially viable and socially relevant technologies emerging from academic research.