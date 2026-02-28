IISER Tirupati Begins National Science Day Celebrations

Tirupati: National Science Day celebrations commenced at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Tirupati (IISER Tirupati) on Saturday, with science displays and demonstrations presented by students at the campus Lecture Hall Complex. The three-day programme is being organised under the theme “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat”.

The opening day featured a Science Day models exhibition showcasing over 200 exhibits and live demonstrations across disciplines such as ecology, neuroscience, chemistry, physics, astronomy, coding, sustainability, statistics, forensics, economics, mathematics and biotechnology. The exhibits were arranged across multiple floors, creating an interactive learning environment for visitors.

Student volunteers guided participants through ecosystem models, fruit-fly life cycle demonstrations, brain science exhibits, sustainability projects, coding sessions, astronomical simulations and working physics models. Visitors interacted with student researchers and organisers to gain insights into the scientific concepts behind the displays.

School students, teachers, parents and science enthusiasts from Tirupati and neighbouring areas attended the event. Help desks, safety arrangements and volunteer support were put in place to facilitate visitors.

The institute said the National Science Day celebrations would continue over the next two days with special lectures, documentary screenings and public talks by invited scientists.