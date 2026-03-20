IISER Admission Process Starts Through IAT 2026

TIRUPATI: The application process for admission to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for the academic year 2026–27 has begun, with the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 serving as the mandatory entrance examination.

The online application window opened on March 5. The aptitude test is scheduled for June 7. Candidates seeking admission into undergraduate programmes at IISER campuses must qualify in the IAT 2026.

The IISERs are autonomous institutions established by the Government of India to promote education and research in basic sciences. Admissions will be offered across seven campuses: Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, and Tirupati. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, which also provides details of examination centres.

A helpdesk has been set up to assist applicants during the admission process. Candidates can contact the helpline between 2 pm and 5 pm on working days or reach out via email for support.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates who have passed class XII or an equivalent examination, or a minimum three-year diploma in the science stream in 2024, 2025, or 2026, with at least 60% aggregate marks (55% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates), can apply.

Applicants must have studied at least three subjects, including biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics. Mathematics is compulsory for certain programmes, including computational and data sciences at IISER Kolkata, economic sciences at IISER Bhopal, and economic and statistical sciences at IISER Tirupati.