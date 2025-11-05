IIITDM Kurnool Tops Inter-IIIT Sports Meet In Gwalior

Kurnool: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool put up a stellar performance at the 2nd Inter-IIIT Employee Sports Meet 2025, held at IIITM Gwalior from November 1 to 4. The 23-member contingent — comprising 18 faculty and 5 staff — excelled among participants from 11 IIITs and over 350 athletes nationwide.

IIITDM Kurnool emerged overall champions in the men’s category and finished first runner-up in the combined (men and women) category. In team events, the institute bagged gold in cricket, silver in basketball and bronze in football.

In individual events, Prof. K. Sathya Babu clinched gold in chess, while athletics brought home seven medals across various categories. The aquatics team added four medals, finishing second overall. The institute also earned more than 40 points in racket sports, including table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton and squash.

Notable performances by Dr Yaswanth Kalepu, Dr C. Chandrasekhara Sastry and Dr Noel Anurag Prashant further boosted the team’s tally. Officials said IIITDM Kurnool won a total of 74 medals — its best-ever performance — bringing pride to the institution.