IIITDM Kurnool Students Bag Record Placement Packages

Kurnool:The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool has recorded its highest-ever placement packages in the ongoing 2025–26 season, director Prof. B.S. Murty announced on Wednesday.

Two B.Tech (CSE) students from the 2026 batch — Yeruva Venkata Mahesh Reddy and Nitish Kumar — have been selected by fintech firm Super Money with an annual package of ₹65 lakh, the highest so far this year.

Another student, Shreya Pandey from the 2025–26 batch, received an internship offer from Amazon and a full-time offer from Microsoft with a package of `53 lakh.

Adding to the institute’s achievements, Parth Batra, a B.Tech (CSE) student from the 2026–27 batch, secured an internship at LinkedIn and subsequently received a pre-placement offer, underscoring IIITDM’s strong industry linkages and training standards.

Director Murty congratulated the students, faculty, and the training and placement team, stating that the results highlight the institute’s growing stature and commitment to academic and professional excellence.