IIITDM-Kurnool Launches New Academic Programmes

Kurnool: Two academic programmes were launched on Monday at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool by the department of computer science and engineering (CSE) and the department of sciences.

The CSE department inaugurated the national instructional workshop on cryptology (NIWC 2025), a four-day workshop supported by CRSI–IIT Madras, C-DOT, and Samgnya Technologies Foundation. Experts from IISc, ISI, IITs, NIT Warangal, and DRDO are taking part and delivering sessions on advanced and quantum-resilient cryptography.

The department of sciences started a one-week faculty development programme (FDP) on “advances in quantum technologies”, sponsored by the Electronics & ICT Academy of IIITDM Jabalpur. The programme includes talks from experts on the latest developments in quantum computing and the national quantum mission. Officials said that both programmes aim to improve research skills, promote knowledge sharing, and support academic collaboration in emerging technology fields.

Man stabbed to death at Narasaraopeta

A 34-year-old man working as a tea stall master was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons at Narasaraopeta in the Palnadu district in the early hours on Monday.

According to Narasaraopet Rural police, Sheikh Pedda Baji was working at a tea stall for some time, and he was attacked with sharp weapons by two unidentified persons, causing severe bleeding injuries. When he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on preliminary inquiry, an illicit relationship is reportedly said to be the reason for his murder. He was survived by his wife and a child. Police booked a case, and an investigation is in progress.

BJP seeks relief for Telugu Ganga oustees

BJP Namami Gange state convenor Midatala Ramesh appealed to Telugu Ganga Project superintending engineer Subramanyeswara Sharma to prepare a third list of beneficiaries, in accordance with the recent judgment delivered by a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Addressing the long-pending concerns of Telugu Ganga–Kandaleru land oustees, Ramesh said that around 1,500 displaced individuals were unable to secure employment under the existing lists despite being eligible for awards. As per government regulations, those who received compensation awards were required to apply for jobs within the same year. The High Court has now issued a final judgment on this clause, clarifying the rights of the oustees.

Ramesh reminded the government that people consider their land as sacred as a mother, and when the government acquires such land for reservoir construction, every promise made must be honoured. According to G.O. 98, each displaced family must be provided with at least one job. He also highlighted that the Telugu Ganga project requires 300 staff members for routine operations and maintenance, and eligible oustees should mandatorily fill these positions. He urged the state government to decide immediately whether they will provide employment or compensation before the awardees “grow old waiting.”

Youth dies as bike hits median

A young man died on the spot and his friend was critically injured after he lost control and rammed his bike into the road divider near Thadakanapalle on Kurnool outskirts on Monday. The injured person was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

The deceased was identified as Boya Harsha, 20, a resident of Dinnedevarapadu. According to police, Harsha was travelling on a motorcycle along with his friend Naidu. Ulindakonda Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya said that police rushed to the spot and examined the incident. An investigation was underway.

Car overturns on Tirumala ghat road, traffic disrupted

A car accident occurred on the first ghat road of Tirumala on Monday, causing a brief disruption to traffic.

The vehicle, reportedly moving downhill at high speed, overturned after its brakes failed near the Vinayaka temple, located about two kilometres from Alipiri. The pilgrims travelling in the car suffered minor injuries.

The overturned vehicle blocked the road, slowing the movement of vehicles on the busy stretch. Upon receiving information, TTD vigilance and security personnel, along with traffic police, rushed to the spot, removed the car and restored the traffic flow.

The injured passengers were pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.

₹11 lakh worth valuables of railway passengers recovered

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) of South Central Railway recovered valuables worth over ₹11.10 lakh in two separate incidents.

In the first case, RPF–GRP teams traced and recovered two trolley bags left behind on Train No. 17481 Express by passengers B. Viswanadh Reddy and his wife, who were forced to deboard unexpectedly. The luggage, found in Coach B-5, contained 80 grams of gold ornaments, rolled-gold jewellery and clothing, together valued at ₹8.10 lakh. The bags were returned after verification.

In another recovery under Operation AMANAT, RPF Vijayawada traced a ₹3 lakh gold bracelet belonging to Gopalakrishna Dara, travelling on the 20677 Vande Bharat Express. The Train Manager had found the bracelet at Renigunta and secured it for handover. The passenger collected it at Vijayawada railway station.

Officials praised the teams for their swift action.

Man sentenced to 12-year RI for sexual assault

A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹2,000 for sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.

The convict, Savirigana Suryanarayana of Bondapalli village in Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district, was found guilty by the 5th Additional District Judge cum Women's Court presided over by Judge N. Padmavati on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 19, 2019, when the victim was feeding cattle in her cattle shed in Bondapalli village. Suryanarayana, of the same village, approached her from behind and assaulted her.

Following the woman's complaint, then-Garividi sub-inspector K. Krishna Prasad registered a case on September 20, 2019.

The investigation was subsequently taken up by then-Cheepurupalli circle inspector C.H. Rajula Naidu, who arrested the accused, sent him to remand, and filed a charge sheet in court.

Top cop leads Abhyudayam rally in Vizianagaram

The anti-drug awareness campaign made its way through Vizianagaram district on Monday as part of the 1,000-kilometre 'Abhyudayam Cycle Rally.'

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jatti led the rally through Vizianagaram town on its 13th day, cycling alongside district officials, students, and police personnel

Speaking at the event, DIG Gopinath Jatti stressed the importance of early education. “There is a need to create proper awareness among the youth about drugs at the student stage itself,” he said.

SP A.R. Damodar emphasized that the five-district cycle rally aims to show communities firsthand how substance abuse destroys lives and dishonors families. "People should realise that even one day of using, transporting, possessing, or selling marijuana will land them in jail," he said.

APSECM invites applications for Energy Conservation Awards-25

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has invited applications for the State Energy Conservation Awards (SECA) 2025, encouraging major energy-consuming sectors to showcase their efforts toward energy efficiency and climate-friendly practices.

APGENCO Managing Director and APSECM CEO S. Nagalakshmi urged industries, institutions and urban local bodies to participate in the fifth edition of the awards, which recognise organisations that have demonstrated notable progress in energy management. “This initiative aims to foster healthy competition among energy-intensive sectors and honour those that have excelled in adopting efficient technologies, improving energy performance and reducing carbon emissions,” Nagalakshmi said. She added that SECA has grown into a respected platform driving industries to embrace modern, sustainable practices aligned with the state’s climate goals.

Applicants will be evaluated on parameters such as actual energy savings, reduction in specific energy consumption, use of innovative and sustainable technologies and the robustness of their energy management systems. Eligible organisations can apply through the SECA-2025 online portal, with December 5, 2025, set as the last date for submissions.