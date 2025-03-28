IGZP Witnesses Birth of Dhole Puppies, Indian Gaur Calf

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has announced the successful birth of 14 dhole (wild dog) puppies and one Indian Gaur calf, a significant example of the zoo's efforts to conserve endangered species.

Curator G. Mangamma disclosed that the dhole puppies are healthy and thriving. They are being nurtured by their mothers.

Dhole (Cuon alpinus) is recognised as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, highlighting the critical need for conservation.

IGZP authorities are taking extensive measures to provide proper nutrition, immunisation and a secure environment for the puppies, ensuring their well-being.

Additionally, an Indian Gaur calf has also been born in the zoo park. The calf is active and is being closely monitored by the zoo's veterinary team to ensure that it thrives in its new environment. Known as the largest wild cattle species, the Indian Gaur (Bos gaurus) plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

Mangamma said, "We are overjoyed with the arrival of these precious puppies and the calf. They are a testament of the hard work our teams are putting in and the expertise we have in animal care and breeding programmes."

Visitors to the zoo will soon have the opportunity to see these adorable additions, though currently, they are growing under supervision.