IGZP hosts workshop for Zoo conservation biologists

Visakhapatnam:The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), in collaboration with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of New Delhi, conducted a three-day national capacity building workshop for zoo conservation biologists from October 24 to 26, 2024. The event, held at IGZP in Visakhapatnam, attracted conservation biologists from 15 states across India.

The workshop aimed to enhance zoo management practices and improve the welfare of captive animals. Participants engaged in specialized discussions on Wildlife Captivity Management, focusing on strengthening professional skills and promoting best practices in wildlife conservation. This workshop marks a significant step toward enhancing the capabilities of zoo conservation biologists and fostering effective conservation strategies nationwide.

The event concluded with a ceremony where chief guest B.M. Diwan Mydeen, IFS, Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam, and G. Mangamma, curator of IGZP, awarded certificates of participation and souvenirs to the attendees. Both officials commended the biologists' efforts and emphasized the importance of continuous learning and collaboration in the field of wildlife conservation. The IGZP curator remarked, "This workshop represents a significant step toward enhancing the professional capabilities of zoo conservation biologists and promoting best practices in wildlife conservation across India."