IGP Calls On Women to Support Anti-Drug Campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh EAGLE chief IGP Aake Ravikrishna on Sunday called upon women and mothers to take the lead in the fight against drugs and help build a ganja- and drug-free Andhra Pradesh.

He was speaking at a trekking programme organised to mark International Women’s Day at AIIMS Eco Park in Mangalagiri under the leadership of V-Vibe Organisation founder Raga.

Extending Women’s Day greetings, Ravikrishna urged women to act as brand ambassadors for the anti-drug campaign and support the police by sharing information on ganja cultivation and drug trafficking through the AP EAGLE toll-free helpline 1972.

He said the state government and police department are jointly waging a sustained battle against narcotics, while awareness programmes are being conducted in educational institutions to prevent students and youth from falling prey to drugs.

Recalling the struggle for women’s rights, he said women in many countries were denied basic rights in the past and did not have voting rights before 1917. International Women’s Day is observed to remember the courage and struggles of women who fought for equality, he added.

Sharing his experience as additional SP in Parvathipuram, Ravikrishna said he had launched an outreach programme titled “Chelleli Kosam” in villages along the Andhra–Odisha border to strengthen police–community interaction. Women were encouraged to send postcards highlighting local issues, which helped police act against illegal liquor brewing and gambling.

During his tenure as Guntur SP, he introduced initiatives for women’s safety, including martial arts training for college students and distribution of chilli powder packets for self-defence.

Referring to a case involving a youth jailed in an MDMA drug case, Ravikrishna said the young man later regretted ignoring his mother’s advice, adding that youth must understand the consequences of such mistakes.

EAGLE SP K. Nagesh Babu and Guntur district forest officer M. Hima Shailaja attended the programme.