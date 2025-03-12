IGNCA unveils 10th centre at Tiruchanur

TIRUPATI: The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), in collaboration with the National Sanskrit University (NSKTU), inaugurated its 10th regional centre at Tiruchanur near Tirupati on Wednesday. The new facility aims to enhance research and academic engagement in art and culture, adding to IGNCA’s network of regional centres across the country.

The hub will focus on promoting cultural studies through field research, seminars, conferences and thematic events. It also plans to organise workshops, exhibitions, and documentary screenings, highlighting the region’s artistic and linguistic heritage.

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, member secretary of IGNCA, formally inaugurated the centre alongside NSKTU Vice-Chancellor Prof G. S. R. Krishnamurthy and IGNCA’s director of administration Dr Priyanka Mishra.

In his address, Dr Joshi highlighted IGNCA’s commitment to preserving Indian art forms, with particular emphasis on Vaishnavism and traditional sculptures. He noted that the Tirupati centre would serve as a vital platform for research and cultural collaboration in Telugu-speaking states.

Prof. Krishnamurthy welcomed the initiative, stressing the importance of reviving Sanskrit-based arts, music, and dance. Dr Priyanka Mishra, delivering her speech in Sanskrit, praised the university’s students for their dedication that influenced IGNCA’s choice of Tirupati for its regional centre.

The ceremony included an exhibition on sage Agastya, underscoring his role in bridging northern and southern cultural traditions. A special idol of Agastya, brought from Varanasi, was displayed as part of the exhibition.