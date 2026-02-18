IFR-2026 Commences With Presidential Banquet

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu presented a presidential banquet on Tuesday evening at Naval Base here, commencing the international fleet review in the Bay of Bengal at anchorage 22km off Visakhapatnam.

Governor Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan were among those present.

The guests were welcomed with a captivating ceremonial band performance at the picturesque Eastern Naval Command officers’ mess, a fitting prelude to an evening dedicated to fostering global maritime camaraderie and cultural exchange.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the city by the evening. He would be participating in the fleet review on Wednesday morning along with the President and the Governor.

The exquisite banquet was more than a formal dinner; it represented the official curtain raiser for the entire IFR-26 proceedings. It provided a unique and elegant platform for high-level interactions among naval leadership and government officials from around the world.

Officials said, “The event underscores India’s commitment to diplomacy and cooperation, allowing guests to network, build relationships, and immerse themselves in India’s rich heritage through a blend of bespoke culinary experiences and traditional performances.”

The evening was a memorable celebration of the shared vision of the United through Oceans spirit, and a true highlight of the IFR-26 festivities.

On Wednesday morning, the President would review the fleet off the coast and deliver her address. She would review the assembled fleet from the Presidential Yacht, INS Sumedha, and depart for New Delhi later in the afternoon.

The President arrived here by a special flight on Tuesday evening. She was received by governor Nazeer, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and senior officials.