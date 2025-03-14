If men dress as women, it’s Holi in Santhe Kadlur

ANANTAPUR: As per the centuries’ old lore, there had been a severe drought in the Santhe Kadlur region within the Adoni mandal of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Hoping to be free of the harsh conditions, all men of the village dressed like women on the Holi festival and prayed to Lord Krishna fervently to rescue them from the hardships.





Krishna did. Since then, men of Santhe Kadlur have been dressing as women for two days on the occasion of Holi. Dressed in saree, wearing make-up and jewellery, they offer pujas to Rathi Manmatha for deliverance. They then douse each other with colours. The same sequence repeated in Santhe Kadlur on Friday.



Tribal people in Rayalaseema region gathered in large numbers at various places and celebrated Holi as Kamanna Panduga in a grand manner.



Devotees from Bihar and other northern parts of India celebrated Holi at the Prasanthi Nilayam in Satya Sai district. They played their traditional music, sang and danced with abandon, while dousing each other in natural colours.



Srisailam temple authorities followed their tradition of offering coconuts to Goddess Bramarambhika after performing pujas on the immediate Friday after Sivarathri.

Police in factional areas of Rayalaseema made strict bandobast at sensitive locations on occasion of the Holi festival in Anantapur, Satya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya and Kurnool districts.





