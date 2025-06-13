IEEE Student Chapter Launched At JNTU-H

HYDERABAD: With sustainable energy demanding fresh solutions, engineering colleges are increasingly pushing student-led research and global collaborations. In line with this, the University College of Engineering Science and Technology, Hyderabad (UCESTH), under JNTU-Hyderabad, has launched a student branch chapter of the IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES).

The newly formed chapter, SBC28061A, aims to promote interdisciplinary work, international exposure and academic-industry linkages in the energy sector. The inauguration, held at the EEE Department seminar hall, was jointly organised by the department of electrical and electronics engineering and the JNTUH IEEE Student Branch.“Student chapters are foundational to building leadership, research aptitude and innovation,” said JNTUH vice-chancellor Prof. T. Kishan Kumar Reddy, addressing students at the event. He emphasized the importance of active student participation in the evolving electricity sector.IEEE PES Region-10 secretary Dr V.S.K. Murthy Balijepalli urged students to engage beyond classroom learning. “IEEE offers a global space for collaboration, participation in it can open up far more opportunities than textbooks alone,” he noted.Adding to this, IEEE PES Hyderabad chair Dr G. Shiva Kumar highlighted the importance of such platforms in bridging academic learning with real-world energy needs. Dr G. Venkata Narasimha Reddy, principal of UCESTH, praised the department and students for their initiative and described the launch as a step forward in strengthening academic activity.The coordination team included Dr K. Naga Sujatha, professor, EEE & advisor, IEEE PES Chapter, Dr K. Anita Sheel, professor, ECE & SBC counsellor and Dr K. Bhaskar, professor and head, department of EEE. The chapter is expected to enhance research awareness, industry interaction and practical engagement among students working in the power and energy systems space.