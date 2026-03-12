ICTPL Sets Record Eith 19,150 Tonnes Manganese Ore Loading At Vizag Port

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Cargo Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (ICTPL) has set a new operational record at Visakhapatnam Port Authority by loading 19,150 tonnes of manganese ore into the vessel M.V. Meghna Liberty at the West Quay-6 (WQ-6) berth.

The operation achieved a hook output of 1,596 tonnes, surpassing the previous record of 17,193 tonnes during the loading of M.V. Theodara on November 18, 2025.

The company said the achievement highlights ICTPL’s operational efficiency and coordinated teamwork in handling bulk cargo operations, further strengthening Visakhapatnam Port’s position as a key maritime trade hub.

M/s Navship Marine Services acted as the steamer agents for the vessel, while ICTPL’s operations team carried out the loading process at WQ-6 berth.

Deputy chief operating officer of ICTPL Jitin Singh Kampani congratulated the operations team for the achievement and said the milestone reflects the company’s commitment to efficiency and productivity in port logistics.