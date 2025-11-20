ICMR Sponsoring Research Into Kidney Diseases At Uddanam

Vijayawada: The Indian Council of Medical Research would sponsor research to identify the reasons for the spread of kidney diseases in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district.

Revealing this, health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said here on Wednesday that ICRM would give Rs 6.2 crore in the form of a grant. This follows the talks the state health department held with ICMR following a proposal from chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

“ICRM has expressed its readiness to support a study, styled as the Srikakulam kidney research project. This would help identify the people vulnerable to kidney diseases and provide them proper treatment in advance. The study would start soon,” he said.

A proposal for the research on kidney ailments had been prepared under the supervision of NTR university of health sciences former vice chancellor and senior nephrology professor, Dr Ravi Raj, and forwarded to ICMR by the Andhra Medical College nephrology head of the department, Dr G Prasad, based on which the council gave its nod.

Accordingly, samples of blood and urine would be collected from those above age 18 for analysis. Bio-markers would be introduced in the analysis of urine samples. Genetic tests would be held through RNI sequencing as part of the research. This would help in finding out whether the kidney diseases were caused by the genes, said Dr Ravi Raj.

ICMR would also set up a special lab for testing the samples of blood and urine at Andhra Medical College. Machinery and requisite equipment in the lab would also be arranged by ICMR.