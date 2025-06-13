ICICI Bank, TMC Lay Foundation for ₹550 Cr Cancer Block in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: ICICI Bank, in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), laid the foundation stone for the ICICI Foundation Block for Child and Blood Cancer at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Visakhapatnam. The foundation stone was unveiled by Mr. Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Chairman, ICICI Bank; in the presence of Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank; and Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

With an investment of over ₹550 crore, the eight-storey, 3.9 lakh sq. ft. facility will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technology to serve 3,000 patients annually. The project is part of ICICI Bank’s ₹1,800 crore commitment to strengthen cancer care across India.

“We are honoured to partner with TMC in a mission towards cancer care, that aligns with our philosophy of strengthening critical healthcare infrastructure in the country. This project reflects our commitment to enabling accessible and high-quality medical care for individuals in need. This project, one of the largest in eastern corridor for child and blood cancer, will serve patients from Andhra Pradesh and nearby eastern states, helping address the growing need for cancer treatment,” said Pradeep Kumar Sinha.

As per the pressnote, the ICICI Foundation Child and Blood Cancer Block at Visakhapatnam will offer comprehensive treatment options, including:

• Intensive chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation, and advanced radiation therapy

• Cutting-edge immunotherapies like CAR-T cell therapy

• High-end medical imaging and diagnostics, including three LINAC*, MRI, and CVT-PET scans

• 14 BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) Rooms, 14 ICUs, 5 Operating theatres

• There will be research laboratories and joint discussion facilities for treatment planning and training