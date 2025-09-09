ICAR Team Probes Deaths In Turakapalem

Vijayawada:A team of scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is visiting Turakapalem to collect water and soil samples to determine the cause of several recent deaths.

Although there is suspicion that the bacterial disease melioidosis may be responsible, the district administration confirmed on Sunday night that one patient’s sample had tested positive for the infection.



Following the state government’s declaration of a health emergency in the village, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to prepare health profiles of all residents. State health authorities are conducting a door-to-door survey and admitting villagers with health issues to government hospitals for diagnosis and treatment.