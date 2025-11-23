iBomma Ravi’s Father Angry Over Filmmaker’s Encounter Remark

Visakhapatnam: Emmadi Appa Rao, father of iBomma Ravi, fumed in anger when film producer C. Kalyan suggested an encounter to silence Ravi.

“Who gave filmmakers the right to ask for an encounter to kill my son? What my son did is wrong. Let him be punished. Why an encounter? I feel pained at the statement. The filmmaker will understand the pain if his son or himself is killed in an encounter,’’ Appa Rao told Deccan Chronicle.

He said producers are spending crores of rupees on making films. They are doing everything to recover the money from people, which itself is a crime, he maintained.

Appa Rao said decades ago, legendary actors like N.T. Rama Rao, A. Nageswara Rao and Sobhanbabu entertained crores of people for years, without spending much on film making. People loved them.

Asked if he is planning to send a court notice to C. Kalyan, Ravi’s father said he would not go to court as he has neither time nor money.

Producer Kalyan, defending his outburst at a press conference, said Ravi had sucked the blood of producers. “It is time his blood is shed. An encounter would set an example for others not to venture into such illegal acts,” Kalyan remarked.