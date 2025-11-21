iBomma Ravi Hires Vizag Lawyer for Bail Case in Hyderabad Court

Visakhapatnam: iBomma founder Emandi Ravi has hired a Visakhapatnam-based lawyer Salim Abdus to move his bail in the Nampally court at Hyderabad after his police custody ends. Two days ago, Salim Abdus approached Ravi’s father Appa Rao, who lives in Visakhapatnam, for filing the bail petition. But the latter refused any legal help. “I spoke to Ravi after his father refused to take my help. Ravi asked me to go ahead with his bail petition. At present, the District Legal Services Authority is providing legal assistance to Ravi,” Salim told this correspondent. According to the lawyer, Appa Rao informed Salim that he is old and ill. He is not in a physical condition to move around courts. “I am suffering from glaucoma, blood pressure and diabetes; I can’t manage legal issues which need physical movement. Salim offered free service but I told him no,’’ Appa Rao explained to DC. A divorcee, Appa Rao retired as a lineman from BSNL in Visakhapatnam. He leads a lonely life in the Arilova area of the city. His daughter got married recently. He said it has been months since his son Ravi has visited him. They only inquire about each other’s well-being on the phone. The BSNL retiree said so far no investigating agency has visited him, though he has been going through some tense moments. He maintained that he has never received any money from his son. Hyderabad city police arrested 39-year-old Ravi for his alleged role in iBomma / Bappam movie piracy networks.