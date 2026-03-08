IAS Trainees Study Sri City Model Of Industrial Growth

NELLORE: A nine-member team of IAS trainees from the 2025 batch visited Sri City on Sunday as part of the AP Darshan programme and appreciated its planning, infrastructure and focus on sustainable growth.

Welcoming the officers, Sri City president (operations) Satish Kamat delivered a presentation on the city’s master planning, infrastructure and sustainability-driven development strategy. He highlighted Sri City’s contribution to the Make in India initiative, employment generation and regional economic growth.

The visiting officers described Sri City as a notable example of planned industrial development and execution. They appreciated the integration of industry, infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, CSR activities and quality-of-life facilities that make it conducive for both businesses and residents.

Sri City managing director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy welcomed the feedback from the trainees and said it was encouraging to see future policymakers studying the Sri City model. He noted that its progress demonstrates how planned development can support sustainable growth.

During the visit, the trainee officers participated in an interactive session with officials and toured the integrated business city. They also viewed a showcase of products labelled ‘Made @ Sri City’.