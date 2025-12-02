IAS Officer’s Daughter Dies by Suicide in Tadepalli After Alleged Harassment by Husband

Amaravati: The daughter of senior IAS officer Chinnarammudu died by suicide just months after her marriage. According to police, Madhuri Sahithibai (27) was found hanging in the bathroom of her room at their Tadepalli residence on Sunday night.

Madhuri had married Rajesh Naidu of Bugganapalli Tanda in Betancherla mandal, Nandyal district, in March 2025 after a love relationship. The inter-caste marriage reportedly turned distressing within three months, with Madhuri informing her parents that her husband was harassing her. With the help of local police, she was brought back to her parents’ home two months ago and had been staying there since.

Police shifted the body to Mangalagiri AIIMS for post-mortem and registered a case based on a complaint lodged by her mother, Lakshmibai. An investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, Chinnarammudu said Rajesh had deceived their daughter by claiming to have a job and had insisted on a register marriage at Mahanandi. He alleged that Rajesh later subjected her to harassment, demanding additional dowry and threatening her. Despite hopes that the marriage would stabilise, Madhuri remained distressed, believing her husband’s love was not genuine. Her father expressed deep grief, stating they never imagined she would take such an extreme step.