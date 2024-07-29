IAP Organises Awareness Walk on ORS Liquid Solution at IGMC

Vijayawada: Dr J.N.V. Bhuvaneswara Rao emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the benefits of ORS liquid for those suffering from diarrhoea symptoms.

On Monday, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Krishna district branch, in association with the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium Walkers Association, organised ORS Week Celebrations at the IGMC stadium. During the event, IAP doctors conducted an awareness walk, distributed ORS liquid packets to the walkers, and explained the benefits of ORS liquids.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhuvaneswara Rao stated that children experiencing diarrhoea symptoms such as vomiting and loose motions should be given ORS liquid solution. He noted that ORS liquid solution can be consumed by individuals of any age, including diabetic patients, without any inhibitions, as it can save lives from severe diarrhoea. IAP Council AP President Dr. Paruchuri Anil Kumar, IAP Council Krishna District President Dr. Yalamanchali Sandhya, and others participated in the event.