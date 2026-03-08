IAF Agniveer Vayu Rally To Kick Off On March 9

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct an Agniveer Vayu open recruitment rally for eligible male and female candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from March 9 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district.

Authorities have completed the necessary arrangements for the rally. Guntur district joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava and Hyderabad air force recruiting officer Wing Commander Shaik Yakoob Ali inspected the venue and reviewed the facilities at the university campus. Officials said the rally offers a valuable opportunity for youth from the two Telugu states to join the Indian Air Force. Eligible candidates can directly participate in the recruitment rally without prior online registration.

The recruitment will be held in phases. Female candidates from both states will attend on March 9 and 10. Male candidates from Andhra Pradesh will appear on March 12 and 13, while male candidates from Telangana will attend on March 15 and 16. Unmarried candidates born between July 2, 2005, and January 2, 2009, are eligible. The minimum height requirement is 152 cm for both men and women. Applicants must have passed intermediate (10+2) or equivalent with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks and 50 per cent in English.

Candidates with a three-year engineering diploma or a two-year vocational course meeting the same criteria are also eligible. The selection process includes a 1.6 km run and other physical tests, followed by a written examination in English and Hindi, with a negative marking of 0.25 per wrong answer.

Candidates must report to the university campus between 6 am and 10 am with original or DigiLocker-verified certificates, domicile proof, Aadhaar card, NCC certificate (if any), ten passport-size photographs, and six photocopies of each document.